Washington police are investigating a break-in and vandalism at Washington High School.
According to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at least two suspects broke into the west wing of the school and caused “minor” damage with spray paint.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video before they disconnected the cameras from the school’s server room.
Sitzes told The Missourian that the suspects only got into the west wing, which houses offices and special education classrooms, among other classrooms.
Police said there does not appear to be anything taken from the school, but the district still is determining if anything is missing.
According to Sitzes, police are reviewing the surveillance footage to identify suspects. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Washington police at 636-390-1050.