A Washington man with a history of drug charges was nabbed again with 29 capsules of suspected opiates hidden behind a glove compartment of the vehicle he was driving.
A Franklin County deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 100 and Robertsville Road Friday evening, Dec. 6, when he saw a vehicle that is known to be driven by Brandon L. Breeden, 33, who had active warrants for his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Breeden vehicle was stopped on Highway 100 and the deputy said Breeden was “uncooperative and argumentative.” Additional deputies arrived at the scene and Breeden was taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office said a canine unit conducted a sweep around the vehicle and “alerted” deputies to the suspected drugs inside.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located 29 capsules with white powdery substance suspected to be fentynol, hidden behind the glove compartment of the car.
Authorities are seeking charges through the Franklin County Sherff’s Office for delivery/distribution of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
Previous Charges
Breeden is scheduled to appear in front of Circuit Judge Craig Hellmann Tuesday for 2016 felony charges for allegedly firing a sawed-off shotgun toward motorcyclists from a moving vehicle in St. Clair.
According to St. Clair police, on July 15, 2016, Breeden shot a Winchester shotgun at four people riding on two motorcycles on Kitchell Avenue.
The incident began at Highway 47 and Highway 50 in Union earlier that night when the motorcycles were stopped at a traffic light behind a Buick LeSabre driven by Breeden. The victims said Breeden was yelling at them.
Breeden then drove eastbound on Highway 50 and the motorcycles went south on Highway 47 toward St. Clair. The victims went into the St. Clair McDonald’s and as they left the business, Breeden drove through the parking lot and yelled at them.
Breeden followed the motorcycles onto Kitchell Avenue in St. Clair when Breeden allegedly fired the shotgun from his vehicle toward the motorcycles.
Officers stopped Breeden’s vehicle a short time later and ordered him to get out of the car, when he walked toward the officers with his hands raised.
Breeden then turned and fled on foot. As he ran, Breeden removed from his pockets a bag of suspected marijuana and a used shotgun shell. He was arrested and taken into custody,
The shotgun was located in his vehicle. It had a barrel of less than 18 inches and the stock was cut off, police said.
Breeden told police he fired the shot to scare the victims because he was angry that they were revving their engines behind him at the intersection in Union.
He was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, all felonies.
Arrest in 2018
Breeden also was arrested in possession of suspected illegal drugs in June 2018.
Authorities responded to the 300 block of Cromwell Drive, Villa Ridge, after receiving information that Breeden was at the home, according to the sheriff’s department.
As deputies were approaching the residence, they saw Breeden run into a wooded area. He was arrested a short time later.
Deputies confiscated a baggie with a white substance from Breeden’s pocket that is suspected to be narcotics. He was arrested on outstanding warrants for third-degree assault and multiple traffic warrants.
The sheriff’s office has applied for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest charges with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office.