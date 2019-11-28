Washington police have launched an investigation into a man accused of producing child pornography using a hidden camera.
Gabriel Trevino, 34, Washington, was charged in federal court last week with production of child pornography.
According to documents filed in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Missouri in St. Louis, Trevino’s girlfriend found a hidden camera inside a picture frame in the bathroom of her home in St. Louis County.
The woman took the device to a computer store where it was discovered that Trevino allegedly recorded her three children in “various stage of undress.” It is alleged that the camera was recording in the bathroom from Nov. 11-18.
Inside the frame the FBI located a SD (secure digital) card with numerous videos of children from about 20 different instances, according to a FBI task force officer.
According to reports, Trevino also placed hidden cameras in dressing rooms at “local stores” numerous times, including stores in Washington.
Washington police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes told The Missourian that investigators are awaiting information on Trevino from St. Louis County authorities, where the initial investigation began.
Sitzes said he is uncertain how long Trevino has lived in Washington, adding that he has not been on the police radar.
Trevino allegedly denied to detectives that he was producing child pornography, however he admitted to owning the picture frame camera and placing it in the victim’s bathroom.
Authorities have not released the names nor locations of the stores where Trevino placed cameras.
Trevino was remanded in custody Nov. 22.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette A. Baker signed an order of detention Nov. 22 remanding Trevino into custody until his next court appearance.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert. F. Livengood. A federal public defender is representing Trevino.