A Washington man allegedly groped a female jogger and attempted to pull down her pants last week.
Dennis M. Kennedy, 35, was charged Wednesday, June 19, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felonies for harassment, first degree, possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Washington police, on June 18, the victim was running past Kennedy in the area of Fischer’s Food Shop on West Fifth and Elm streets when Kennedy allegedly grabbed her rear and then tried to pull her pants down.
The victim yelled and then ran away to her home a short distance away where she called police.
Washington police said the victim gave police a description of the suspect, who was wearing jeans, a plaid shirt and a backpack.
The probable cause statement reads that surveillance video from Fischer’s showed a man matching the description exiting a vehicle on the lot around the time of the call. The man was wearing a plaid shirt and jeans and he was carrying a backpack.
The man, allegedly Kennedy, stepped out of the frame of video moments before the victim is seen running into the frame, authorities said. Additional video from the Washington Public Library also was viewed.
The victim confirmed that the man in the video was the same person who assaulted her, police said.
Later the same day, police located Kennedy who was wearing the same shirt and shoes as the man in the video. In a backpack he was carrying were jeans that also matched those on the man in the Fischer’s video.
The victim was taken by police to Kennedy’s location where she identified him as the man who grabbed her.
Kennedy denied grabbing the woman. Inside the backpack he was carrying was a loaded syringe containing a “cloudy, fluid” substance, police said.
Theft Charge
In October 2018, charges were filed against Kennedy for allegedly stealing a vehicle from the Union Walmart parking lot while the owner was inside shopping.
He was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one felony count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. He was released from jail Jan. 15 on his own recognizance.
A tan 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at about 3 p.m. from the store. Union police said the owner of the vehicle had just finished shopping and walked outside the store.
As the owner approached his vehicle, he saw it being driven away, police said.
In this case, Kennedy also was identified using video footage.
Police also identified Kennedy based off a Facebook account he logged into at Walmart.
Several items were taken from the vehicle when it was recovered, police said. Half of the vehicle also was painted white.