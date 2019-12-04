The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a scam that nearly tricked a county resident.
On Monday, a resident reported that he received a phone call from a man who identified himself as “Mark Richardson” with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The man told the county resident that he had a warrant for his arrest for not showing up for jury duty. Richardson instructed the resident to go to Dollar General store and put $250 on a Money Pack card.
Richardson then instructed the man to give him the number off the card before he drove to the sheriff’s office to fill out paperwork.
The sheriff’s office said the victim got the card and put money on it, but refused to give him the number until he spoke with him at the sheriff’s office.
Richardson allegedly told him if he didn’t give it to him over the phone, then he would be placed under arrest when he got to the office.
However, the victim still refused and he was not out any money. The sheriff’s office attempted to call the number back but it appeared to be disconnected.
Authorities said it is possible that the number was created with a “spoof” app, which enables the user to type in any number, such as the sheriff’s office, to show on the recipient’s caller ID.
The sheriff’s office said that law enforcement agencies, or the IRS, do not conduct business that way and people should never give anyone financial information over the phone.