A Lonedell area man with a history of domestic assault charges is now accused of striking a woman with brass knuckles and then burning her with a lit cigarette.
Preston C. Forbus, 24, was charged June 13 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two counts of second-degree domestic assault.
He was taken into custody Monday, June 17, and he was released the same day, according to court records.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies were dispatched to the emergency room of Mercy Hospital Washington June 12 to speak to an assault victim.
The woman said Forbus choked her, struck her in the back of her head, hit her on the shoulder with brass knuckles, burned her with a cigarette, and then dragged her back into the house by her hair while she was trying to flee, authorities said.
Forbus was questioned the next day, Pelton said.
In 2018, Forbus was given five years’ supervised probation for two counts of third-degree domestic assault occurring in October and September of 2017.
Forbus also was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault in December 2017 and January 2018.
In January 2019, a full order of protection against Forbus was granted in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.