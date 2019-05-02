After multiple incidents, a Union woman has been charged with domestic assault.
Marianne Hiatte, 61, was charged Monday with third-degree domestic assault, a felony, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
The charges came after Union police responded to a residence in the 600 block of Eagle Ridge twice in a 10-hour frame for reports of domestic issues.
Union police were first called to the home at 1 a.m. Sunday, April 28. Police said a 24-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man and Hiatte were involved in a physical and verbal altercation prior to the arrival of police.
Later Sunday, just before 11 a.m., officers were again called to the residence. This time the dispute was between the 24-year-old and Hiatte.
While approaching the residence, a Union police officer reported he heard a woman cry out for help and scream “get off of me,” according to a probable cause statement filed by Union police with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The officer reported seeing Hiatte on top of the 24-year-old woman. The officer said Hiatte was striking the other woman in the face.
The alleged victim told police Hiatte grabbed a set of tools that belonged to her. She said the two argued for a brief moment before Hiatte attacked her, according to the probable cause statement.
Police saw scratches on the woman’s left cheek, a cut on her right side of her nose that was bleeding and a bruise developing on her left shoulder.
Hiatte told police the argument was over tools, but said she was unsure if she was the attacker because everything happened so quickly, according to the probable cause statement.
Hiatte was originally being held on a $5,000 bond which was reduced to $2,500 following a hearing Monday.