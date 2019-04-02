Union Public Schools were placed on lockout Tuesday afternoon as a precaution following an incident in downtown Union.
School officials released a statement that students and staff were being kept in the buildings while police investigated the "potentially dangerous situation."
A lockout is a normal operating procedure for the district. The district is keeping all students and staff inside buildings until an update on the status of the situation is given by Union police.
The district plans to release students at normal times with an additional police presence at schools.