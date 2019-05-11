A 19-year-old Union man was arrested Tuesday after threatening to assault a co-worker.
Washington police said the man was employed at KFC and tried to give free chicken to friends. A restaurant manager told the suspect he could not give away food, and he threatened to assault her.
The suspect, whose name is not being released pending charges, fled from the restaurant on foot toward the Norwood Trailer Court.
He was later located behind the Washington School District Technology and Learning Center on Highway 47, police said.
Police are seeking third-degree assault charges and resisting arrest by flight.