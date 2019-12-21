By Gregg Jones
Missourian Staff Writer
A Union man found guilty of possession of child porn in October was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison — the maximum sentence for the charge.
Gary L. McGarity Jr., 51, was sentenced by Presiding Circuit Judge Ike Lamke to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for possessing child pornography.
McGarity will be placed in the sex offender assessment unit, court records state. The unit is an intensive program with a psychological assessment to determine an “offender’s extent of psychopathology, risk to reoffend and amenability to treatment.” The unit also provides “basic relapse prevention.”
A Franklin County jury of six men and six women deliberated just over an hour Oct. 30 before returning with a guilty verdict in the two-day trial.
McGarity was tried by Franklin County Prosecutor Matt Becker and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Louis Sandt.
A grand jury indictment was filed against McGarity in November 2015 on four felony counts of possession of child pornography.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, in October 2014 an investigator identified a computer user offering to share child pornography online. The internet service provider identified the account holder as living in the 500 block of West State Street in Union.
On Jan. 29, 2015, the sheriff’s office, St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force and Union police executed a search warrant at the home.
During the trial, Detective Sgt. Jacob Walk testified that he discovered child porn being shared from an IP address at McGarity’s Union home.
After obtaining a search warrant, Walk also located evidence of child porn on McGarity’s phone, he told the court.
McGarity allegedly admitted to possessing child porn and admitted that the child pictured appeared to be between the ages of 5 and 7.
According to the grand jury indictment, McGarity was in possession of pornography that included images of children under the age of 18.
Sheriff Steve Pelton thanked the detectives and the other agencies involved with this case for their commitment to the safety of children.