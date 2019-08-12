A Union man registered as a sex offender in Franklin County was charged in a federal grand jury indictment with the sexual exploitation and enticement of minors.
Patrick K. Estes, 57, Union, is named in the three-count indictment filed July 18 in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri.
He is charged with coercion or enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution, sexual exploitation of a minor and committing felonies while a registered sex offender.
According to court records, Estes attempted to coerce a child to engage in sexual activity, and solicited child pornography.
Estes was convicted of sodomy and deviant sexual assault in St. Charles County in May 1990. The crimes occurred earlier that year. The victim was a 13-year-old boy. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to court records, Estes was charged in 1991 in St. Charles Circuit Court with sexual abuse, a misdemeanor.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that at a July 31 hearing, federal prosecutors said Estes has a long history of sexually abusing boys, and that he was caught on June 23, 2018, near Interstate 270 and Dorsett Road with a 14-year-old boy.
The Post-Dispatch also reported that the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations that Estes messaged a 13-year-old boy online, prosecutors said, and claims that Estes admitted to contacting 15- and 17-year-old boys. There also was sexually explicit Facebook and text messages with a 16-year-old boy, and evidence that Estes sent a photo of an adult male’s genitals seeking a sexually explicit video in return.
It was reported that Estes later told investigators that he only wanted the boy to come to his house so Estes could warn him about the dangers of meeting someone on the internet.
Estes was ordered to stay in custody until his trial.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Detective Jacob Walk assisted with the investigation on Estes. Anyone with information about the case or new allegations is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 636-583-2560.