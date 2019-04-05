A Union man who allegedly choked a woman and tried to flee the scene with a 7-month-old child was charged Friday.
Justin L. Sullenger, 34, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felony domestic assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Sullenger allegedly choked a woman at a home in the 1900 block of Big Valley Acres, Union, and then left the home with their child.
As the deputies were arriving they stopped Sullenger in the roadway. He refused to comply with deputies orders and he was taken in to custody following a physical altercation.
In 2018, Sullenger allegedly made threatening remarks toward a judge while in custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Sullenger was charged with a Class D felony of tampering with a judicial officer. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 bond.