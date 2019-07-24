A Union man who ditched a stolen truck and ran from police Friday was apprehended through the aid of social media.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said at 4:15 p.m. July 19 a deputy was eastbound on St. Louis Rock Road patrolling the area when a white Ford F-150 crossed the center line while traveling westbound. The deputy turned around to stop the truck as the driver turned into a driveway in the 5200 block of St. Louis Rock Road.
The vehicle circled around the back of the home, striking a deck support post before the male driver, Joseph L. Noland, 41, and female passenger fled the scene on foot. The vehicle was stolen from Bonne Terre, St. Francois County, that morning, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies apprehended the 37-year-old female passenger from Union in the wood line behind the residence, but Noland continued to flee on foot. The female passenger, while being questioned regarding the identity of the driver, provided a false name regarding his identity, according to Pelton.
During the investigation, deputies positively identify the driver as Noland who had active warrants for his arrest. Noland was not located during a search of the area. The female suspect was taken into custody. Charges have not yet been filed against the woman and her name has not been released.
The sheriff’s office shared information about the incident on its Facebook page, including a description of Noland.
Pelton told The Missourian that within the first 17 minutes that the information was posted there were 98 “shares.”
A short time later, Franklin County dispatchers received a call regarding a sighting of Noland in the area of Goodes Mill Road and Hilltop Road where deputies took him into custody.
Noland was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor of resisting arrest. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $40,000 cash-only bond.
Pelton said it was the “power of social media” that helped deputies capture Noland.
“We wanted people to be on the lookout and to lock their doors,” he said. “We didn’t want another vehicle stolen.”
In 2015 Noland pleaded guilty to felony stealing and he was sentenced to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. The charges stemmed from a theft in Sullivan.