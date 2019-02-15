A Union man is facing multiple felony charges following an armed robbery of a gas station in Bourbon.
Mark Lusty, 25, was charged in Crawford County Associate Circuit Court with one count of first-degree robbery, one count of armed criminal action and two counts of second-degree assault.
Lusty was arrested after Bourbon police said he robbed a ZX gas station with a handgun. The robbery took place Sunday, Feb. 10, just after 7 p.m.
A Bourbon police officer was told by two cashiers that the store had been robbed at gunpoint. They said the suspect was wearing black and had a silver pistol.
A cashier said she was at the counter when a man came in and pulled out a gun and demanded money. She said he came behind the register and ordered her on the floor.
A customer, who was hiding in the bathroom, said she heard the man say the robbery was not a joke.
The other cashier on duty said the man pointed the gun at both cashiers. The cashier told police the gun was pointed at him and he was told to hand over the money in the register.
Before leaving, the man told the cashiers he would “blow their brains out” if they called police, the cashiers told police, according to the probable cause statement. Both cashiers said they feared for their lives.
Bourbon police called for backup from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Sullivan Police Department’s K-9 unit.
Officers tracked the man leaving the store on surveillance video. The K-9 unit picked up a scent and led officers to Lusty.
Lusty was arrested and taken into custody. Police searched a Budget Inn hotel room and found the clothing worn during the robbery as seen on the surveillance video, a pistol which was actually an air-soft gun, a mask and a knife that also was seen on camera.
Police said the money taken from the gas station also was recovered in the hotel room.
Police said while in custody, Lusty told officers he robbed the ZX because he needed money.
Lusty has faced criminal charges several times, dating back to 2011, according to online court records. He was convicted of receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.
He was charged in March 2018 with misdemeanor stealing after being arrested by Union police.