A 27-year-old Union man was charged for punching and kicking a man causing severe face injuries, authorities said.
William “Billy” J. Bradley was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court Thursday, March 14, with second-degree assault, Washington police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said.
Authorities allege Bradley assaulted the 27-year-old victim in the parking lot of JCPenney Saturday, March 2. Bradley and the victim both had taken a party bus to the St. Louis Mardi Gras parade.
The alleged assault occurred after the bus returned to the lot. They were not on the bus when the assault occurred.
He allegedly punched the victim in the head and kicked him multiple times.
Bradley is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $40,000 cash or surety bond.