A 28-year-old Union man was charged last week with burglary for allegedly breaking into a vacant home.
Zachary W. Cooper was arrested Oct. 24 after deputies located him in a vacant home in the 1200 block of Old County Farm Rod, Union.
He was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree burglary and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the county jail on a $20,000 bond.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a neighbor called authorities after seeing a man, dressed in black, go into the structure.
Deputies found Cooper in the home. He claimed that he was given permission to “scarp” parts from the residence.
During the investigation, deputies learned the homeowner does not know Cooper and never gave him permission to take anything from the home.