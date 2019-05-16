A Union man has once again been charged with stalking.
For the second time this year, Scott E. Becker, 42, was charged with first-degree felony stalking in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court. The charges were just filed Friday, May 10, but stem from an incident in February.
A woman reported that while she was taking her children home on Feb. 7, Becker drive up beside her and began yelling, according to a probable cause statement filed by Union police with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Police said the woman has a full active protection order against Becker at the time.
The woman left the area and video taped Becker following behind her, according to the probable cause statement. The woman told police Becker called her from a private number and said he was going to her residence.
To avoid Becker, the woman told police she went a different way home. When she arrived, she said Becker was walking off her porch and eventually left the area.
Becker also was charged Friday with misdemeanor violation of a protection order. Police said Becker was texting the woman on Jan. 30 in violation of the order not to make any contact.
According to charging documents, Becker is considered a persistent offender. He was found guilty of stealing in July 1994, guilty of felony leaving the scene of an accident in March 2010 and guilty of assault, also in March 2010.
February Charge
Becker was charged Feb. 8 with first-degree felony stalking and first-degree property damage. The charges are from a Jan. 6 incident.
In that incident, a 2010 Toyota Tacoma sustained both body damage and engine damage. According to the probable cause statement filed with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office by Union police, the truck’s owner said the damage was caused by Becker.
The truck’s owner told police the vehicle was parked in the 800 block of West Park Road. The owner said rocks were thrown at the truck causing damage to the windows and body of the vehicle.
The owner said he knew Becker and recognized him. He also said Becker was wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt during the incident, according to the probable cause statement.
The owner also told police Becker made threats before leaving the area.
The front passenger, driver’s side window and windshield were damaged by the rocks. Police said the damage was estimated at $2,548.
Additional damage was found after the owner took the truck to a mechanic. A substance was poured into the gas tank causing an estimated $1,877 in damage to the engine.
A tire also was damaged costing an estimated $168.
Police said Becker was seen on surveillance video in the area wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt.
The same day, Becker also was accused of violating a protection order. Police said he sent a “series of texts” to a woman who had a protection order preventing Becker from contacting her.
Police said Becker admitting to sending the texts because he did not agree with choices the woman was making in her “romantic life,” according to the probable cause statement.
Becker also was charged in June 2018 with second-degree sodomy. That incident took place June 2, 2018. Union police said Becker knowingly had deviate sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent.