Police have identified two more teens suspected in burglaries and vandalism at Washington High School.
On Aug. 15, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody for burglarizing the high school twice.
In each of the instances he was with a second suspect, however, police have not yet interviewed either of the recently identified suspects, according to Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes.
According to police about 11:30 p.m. July 1, two suspects broke into the west wing of the school and caused “minor” damage with spray paint.
The suspects were caught on surveillance video before they disconnected the cameras from the school’s server room.
Police said the suspects only got into the west wing, which houses offices and special education classrooms, among other classrooms.
In the second burglary, two suspects again broke into the school and spray-painted the floor of a basketball court in the gym. The damage is enough to elevate the case to a felony, police said.
Sitzes noted that one of the two recently identified teens obtained an attorney and has not spoke with detectives. The second suspect has net been located. He had moved to another city and has not been attending school.
Police reviewed surveillance footage to identify the suspects.
The first teen was taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center in St. Charles. He was picked up by police the first day of class at WHS.
Police suspect the first teen taken into custody was involved in both burglaries and the other teens each took part in one burglary.
The names of the suspects are not being released because they are minors, police added.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Washington police at 636-390-1050.