Each of the six suspects in a September armed robbery in Washington had a role to play, according to police.
The suspect list continued to grow over the more than two months following the Sept. 25 Southwinds apartment robbery of a suspected drug dealer — it culminated in two new charges last week.
Amanda C. Bauer, 19, Washington, and Noble S. Simms, 20, both of Washington, were charged Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, respectively, with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
Bauer was released from the Franklin County jail after posting a $50,000 bond. Simms is in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
According to Washington police, the suspects together planned to ambush a suspected marijuana dealer from the Gerald area. A deal was made to sell one pound of marijuana.
After the alleged dealer arrived at the apartment complex, he and another person, were told to go to another building. That’s when they were robbed at gunpoint.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, Bauer was the getaway driver for five other suspects.
Simms was “extra security,” police said. He allegedly was armed with a BB gun.
Charges of robbery and armed criminal action were filed in September or October against Christopher J. Landrum, 19, Ethan R. Blaylock, 18, and Grant M. Smith, 19, all from Washington, along with James E. Benson Jr., 20, Cape Girardeau.
On Dec. 5, Landrum pleaded guilty to the robbery and was sentenced to a state institutional treatment program.
Washington police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the arrests of Bauer and Simms concludes their investigation into the incident.
“They are the final two,” Sitzes told The Missourian. “The prosecutor believed that there was enough to charge them and that wraps up our case.”
Specific Roles
Charging documents state that during the planning of the crime, each of the six suspects performed a specific role in executing the robbery.
Police said Smith and Landrum arranged for the purchase of the marijuana, while Blaylock and Benson waited for the victim inside the apartment building.
According to detectives, Blaylock was armed with a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun. He allegedly was tasked with threatening the victim while Benson took the marijuana from the alleged dealer, which was in a backpack he was carrying.
Simms allegedly was at the door of the building armed with a BB gun as a lookout and security, police said.
Authorities allege that Bauer dropped off the other five suspects at the apartment building and then drove to the rear parking lot of Nieberg, Vitt and Miller Funeral Home where she waited for the men to finish the robbery.
Washington police said there were two other men who drove from the Gerald area with the victim who allegedly was selling the marijuana. One of the men stayed in the vehicle while the two others left the car to make the deal with Smith and Landrum. The men then were led to a different building where Blaylock, Benson and the other suspects allegedly were waiting.
That’s when Blaylock pointed the gun at the men and Benson removed the backpack, according to charging documents. The suspects fled on foot from the apartment complex toward the parking lot where Bauer was parked in the vehicle. She then allegedly drove all of the suspects from the area.
Washington police first contacted Bauer at her apartment Oct. 14 and she denied any involvement in the robbery, according to the probable cause statement. She was interviewed a second time two days later and admitted that she drove the other suspects to the Southwinds building and dropped them off.
Bauer allegedly told police she knew the men were buying marijuana, but she did not know about the robbery scheme. She also stated that she was unaware that Blaylock had a gun.
The Next Day
According to Washington police, the investigation led police to a home in the 1200 block of West Fifth Street the following day, Sept. 26, where Benson had been staying. Officers conducted a “knock and talk.”
According to documents submitted to the prosecutor’s office in September, one of the men who were robbed showed police a photograph posted on social media in which Benson and another man were displaying handguns and marijuana in the basement of a home.
When a detective arrived at the home, he could see part of the basement through the outside window and recognized that it was the same location where the photo was taken, the probable cause statement reads.
Police were in the process of getting a warrant to search the home when Benson and Smith fled on foot from the rear of the residence. They were quickly apprehended, police said.
The other two suspects were not located at that time, but the backpack, along with marijuana, drug paraphernalia, “drug packaging,” an airsoft handgun and a large amount of cash were seized, police said.
Sitzes said the Gerald men and buyers did not know each other, but may have had a mutual acquaintance and discussed the alleged deal over social media.
The deal was supposed to be for 1 pound of marijuana, but because the men had not met before, the sellers took less than a pound with them to the suspected drug deal.