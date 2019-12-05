Police used surveillance footage from a Washington business to crack the case of stolen video cameras.
According to Washington police, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, police began investigating the theft of four parks department security cameras in Phoenix Park.
The cameras were stolen sometime Nov. 22 between the hours of 5:36 and 7:01 p.m. The cameras are valued at $1,000.
Using the information seen and heard on the security cameras, it was discovered the two suspects may have gone to a business in the area prior to or after the theft.
Investigators contacted businesses in the area and supplied them with photographs of the suspects’ vehicles.
One of those businesses supplied “outstanding video and photographs” of the suspects and their vehicles. The business also provided a name of one of the suspects.
The information led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Union man and a 21-year-old Washington man. The names of the suspects have not been released pending formal charges.
According to police, the four cameras were recovered.
Washington police said city cameras have the capability to record audio. During the theft, the suspects made comments that indicated where they were going.
According to police, one of the suspects had inquired about employment at the business. He later went online and filled out a job application, which helped police identify him.