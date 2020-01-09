Two people have been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a robbery at the Pleasant View Apartments.
Elijah A. Crowe, 17, Pacific, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of attempted armed criminal action, and one count of armed criminal action.
Timothy N. Turner, 17, Catawissa, was charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of burglary.
All charges are felonies.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200 block of Pleasant Drive Tuesday, Dec. 17, for a report of a robbery.
People inside the residence told the deputies multiple men broke in and bound the wrists of everyone inside. One of the victims, after being bound, was assaulted by the men.
Deputies said cash and two handguns were stolen from the residence. The sheriff’s office reported evidence at the scene was consistent with the victims’ statements.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office located Crowe and Turner Tuesday, Dec. 31. Both were taken into custody.
Bond for both was set at $250,000, cash only.