Two people are facing multiple felony charges after they were arrested with cocaine and 25 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Dwayne Carlton Ambrose, 40, New Hampshire, and Nikia Christine Robinson, 38, New Jersey, were both charged Tuesday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
The charges are Class C felonies.
Ambrose and Robinson were arrested Monday, Dec. 30, by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Franklin County. The two were arrested at 11:07 a.m.
The arresting state trooper said the two were in a black Dodge Challenger heading east on Interstate 44, west of Highway 47. The trooper said the vehicle was speeding and following too close to another vehicle.
During the initial traffic stop, the trooper reported Ambrose and Robinson displayed “indicators of nervousness and criminal activity,” according to a probable cause statement filed by the patrol with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The trooper requested a search of the vehicle, but was denied. A dog was brought to the scene and alerted on the vehicle, giving the trooper probable cause to search the car.
During the search, police located approximately 8 kilograms of cocaine, 25 pounds of marijuana and multiple paraphernalia items used for the packaging and selling of narcotics, according to the probable cause statement.
During the stop, the trooper learned the Challenger was a rental car.
The trooper asked Ambrose, the driver, to exit the car and provide rental documentation. The probable cause statement said Ambrose followed the trooper and provided the necessary documents while continuing to appear nervous.
Ambrose told the trooper he and Robinson had flown from New York to Los Angeles a day before Christmas. They visited Robinson’s mother and planned on taking a train back to New York.
After deciding a train ticket was too expensive, the two rented a car and were driving back to New York. The car was rented Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
According to the probable cause statement, the trooper said he knew of subjects in the past who fly to one location and drive back as a way to transport illegal items. The trooper asked if there was anything illegal in the car and Ambrose said no.
The trooper then spoke with Robinson. The passenger in the car told the trooper Ambrose had flown to Los Angeles before her and she had arrived Dec. 27, 2019.
Robinson told the trooper Ambrose already had the rental car when she arrived. She also said she had planned to visit her mother, but learned her mom wasn’t in town. She said she never actually visited her mother and the two left Sunday, Dec. 29, to head back to New York.
Because of the conflicting stories, the trooper asked for consent to search the vehicle. After it was denied, he called in a canine team from the New Haven Police Department.
The dog, Jet, alerted on the presence of drugs and Ambrose was placed under arrest. The trooper reported Ambrose resisted and had to be forced to the ground, resulting in a “significant” injury to his elbow, according to the probable cause statement.
Ambrose was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment.
Inside the car, the patrol found multiple vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana hidden in luggage. Each package weighed approximately 1 pound, according to the probable cause statement.
The trooper also found eight duct-taped brick packages commonly referred to as “kilos.” The packages contained a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine on a Trunarc test.
The trooper also reported finding multiple receipts to create a time line of the couple’s trip to Los Angeles. Receipts for luggage, a flight ticket and bank receipts were found in the car.