Washington police arrested two people and seized marijuana, THC wax and other narcotics from a Brookview Drive home Wednesday.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said a 28-year-old female and 29-year-old male were taken into custody Wednesday after a search warrant was executed about 7 a.m. in the 2200 block of Brookview Drive.
Officers seized a “large amount” of narcotics at the home including marijuana buds, wax and vape cartridges containing suspected THC. Other narcotics also were confiscated and police are awaiting lab results to determine what kind of drugs they are, Sitzes said.
Police also located items used in the distribution of drugs at the home.
The investigation at the Brookview Drive residence led Washington police to a home in the 700 block of MacArthur St. in Washington, according to Sitzes. Police found more illegal drugs at that home, however, no arrests were made.
The Franklin County SWAT team assisted Washington police in gaining entry into the Brookview Drive home. The Multicounty Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit assisted Washington police with the investigation.
The names of the suspects have not been released pending formal charges, according to Sitzes.