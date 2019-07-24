New Haven police arrested an 18-year-old man for possession of suspected LSD, THC wax and oil, and other narcotics.
Police Chief Christopher Hammann said Adrian McDaris was stopped July 9 for a traffic violation in the area of Melrose and Douglas streets.
During a search of the vehicle officers located THC wax and oil, marijuana, LSD (commonly called acid); prescription medication and drug paraphernalia.
According to Hammann, police will seek charges for possession of narcotics, five counts; delivery of a controlled substance and manufacturing of a controlled substance.
Charges for possession of paraphernalia and traffic violations also are being sought, police said.
In a second traffic stop July 21, New Haven police seized suspected methamphetamine.
Hammann said an officer stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 100 and East Industrial Drive. During an investigation police located a substance that tested positive as meth during a field test.
Shelly Kluesner, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court for not paying child support, police said.
The driver, Brian Hafer, was issued a summons to court for driving without insurance. Drug possession charges are being sought against Kluesner and Hafer, according to Hammann.
A second passenger, Kayla Eversole, was taken into custody by Washington police as a “person of interest” in an investigation, authorities said. Eversole also could be charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Hammann credits the arrests to the “diligent police work” of the New Haven traffic unit. He also applauded the Franklin County Narcotics Unit for its assistance in the McDaris case.