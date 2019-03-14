Three men were charged with felonies in a suspected botched drug deal that led to shots being fired inside a mobile home in Oak Grove Village Thursday.
Michael J. Strollo, 23, and Dalton W. Lundy, 18, both of Sullivan, were charged Friday afternoon in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with delivery of a controlled substance. They are being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $10,000 bond. Marc D. Owens Jr., 22, St. Louis, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
The charges stem from an attempted drug deal March 7, before 5:40 p.m. at a mobile home in the 1000 block of New Street in Oak Grove Village.
Authorities allege Owens went to the home where he tried to buy marijuana. Two other men, who were with Owens, remained inside a vehicle parked outside the mobile home.
There were four people inside the residence, including Strollo and Lundy, an unidentified woman and a 6-year-old girl.
During the incident, Owens allegedly fired at least three rounds from a semiautomatic pistol. Detectives located one bullet lodged in the front door. Two other shots were fired, one into the open front door of the residence, and a second into the side of the trailer. No one was injured in the shooting.
According to the probable cause statement filed by a Franklin County deputy in the prosecutor’s office, Owens told authorities he had driven to the home to purchase one-half pound of marijuana. The deal was allegedly set up over Facebook messenger.
Owens claimed he was only expecting one person at the residence and “became nervous” when both Strollo and Lundy were at the door, according to the probable cause statement. Owens stated Lundy swatted at him through the door and an altercation ensued.
Owens allegedly pulled the firearm from his coat pocket to intimidate Lundy, the statement reads. Owens told authorities the gun was discharged accidentally during the skirmish.
Lundy told authorities that when he opened the door he saw Owens reach for the handle of the firearm that was in his waistband. Lundy immediately closed the door and then heard a gunshot, authorities said.
A short time later, prior to knowing about the shooting, deputies approached the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Highway 185 and Eagle Court in Oak Grove, about three blocks from the New Street home where the pistol had been fired, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
When the deputies got closer to the crash scene, they saw Owens and two other men standing outside of one of the vehicles. When they saw the deputies the men grabbed items from one of the cars and fled on foot in different directions from the scene.
Deputies pursued the suspects and apprehended them with the assistance of Sullivan police. Deputies seized the loaded semiautomatic pistol from Owens. A second firearm was located near one of the other men who had been in the car, authorities allege.
As deputies chased the men, dispatchers received the 911 call reporting the shooting that had just occurred on New Street. The caller stated a gun was fired at the residence and three men fled the area in a vehicle, Pelton said.
Investigators then learned the men suspected to have fled from the New Street home were the same people who ran following the vehicle crash.
Two other men from inside the home were arrested, as well as the two men who had been with Owens. Charges have not been filed against those four men, Pelton said.