A Washington man is claiming two men and a woman beat and robbed him Thursday, Aug. 22, at his Norwood Trailer Court home.
Washington Police Detective Nathan Pinter said the victim was at his home shortly before midnight with Victoria R. Street, 25, Washington, when two acquaintances of the woman, Justin H. Owens, 36, and David L. Mollett, 34, both of Washington, came into his residence.
The men allegedly assaulted the victim while Street stole a cellphone, cash and credit cards, Pinter said.
When police arrived at the scene, Mollett was arrested on a warrant for a parole violation and traffic tickets. Also at the scene was Kathleen R. Wood, 36, St. Louis, who had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in Crystal City.
Police said Wood is not a suspect in the robbery.
Later that evening, Street and Owens were arrested at the same Norwood home by Washington police. Both suspects had warrants for their arrest.
Police said most of the stolen items were recovered, other than the cash.
Additional charges will be sought against Mollett, Street and Owens for their alleged role in the robbery, according to Washington police.