A Washington teen was charged for burglarizing a concession stand at McLaughlin Baseball Field Wednesday.
James W. Desmond, 17, was named in a Franklin County felony complaint filed Thursday on a charge of second-degree burglary. He also was charged with misdemeanor stealing.
Washington police allege Desmond and five other people were at the field at 8:47 p.m. when two suspects lifted an unlocked roll-up door to a concession stand.
The suspects stole candy, snacks and beverages, such as Gatorade, and then left the scene, police said.
Police said Desmond was detained a short time later in the 600 block of Washington Avenue. He matched a witness description of one of the teens seen running from the fields.
During his arrest, Desmond had a package of Starburst candy in his jeans pocket, according to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Washington police.
Police said three juveniles also were detained and their parents were contacted. The minors were interviewed by an investigator with the Franklin County juvenile courts. Two other suspects still are being sought, including one adult.
The items taken from the concession stand are the property of the Washington Youth Sports Association.