A Franklin County SWAT team arrested a Fenton man Wednesday wanted for the armed robbery of a Jefferson County pizza shop.
Dustin A. Seals, 32, was holed up in a home in the 800 block of West Springfield, St. Clair. At 1:30 p.m. the SWAT team went to the home and took him into custody, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
Seals was charged Thursday in Jefferson County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and stealing, all felonies. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Seals allegedly robbed a Little Caesars in High Ridge at gunpoint on April 17, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.
Franklin County and Jefferson County authorities tracked Seals to the St. Clair home. He had been on the run since the April 17 robbery, Marshak said.
The felony stealing charge stems from a tow-behind camper allegedly stolen by Seals.
Pelton commended Jefferson County deputies for their teamwork.
“It is imperative to work with surrounding agencies to ensure the safety of all our citizens,” he said.
Marshak extended a “sincere thank you” to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for its “excellent work and continued partnership in cases that span our two counties.”
Seals was handed probation in 2015 for a forgery charge in St. Louis County.
In 2016 and 2017 he was charged in St. Louis County Associate Circuit Court with identity theft, felonies. Those charges still are pending, court records state.