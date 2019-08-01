Two Warrenton suspects were charged Tuesday for their roles in a Wright City home invasion, and shooting at police during a vehicle pursuit.
Multiple area law enforcement agencies pursued and eventually arrested the suspects connected to the crimes that occurred early Monday. Suspects fled from Wright City to New Melle, where police engaged in a lengthy search, before another pursuit that ended in Wentzville.
Elijah W. Moore, 36, and Patricia N. Winsor, 34, both of Warrenton, have been charged.
Winsor was charged Tuesday in Warren County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree assault against a police officer, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle.
Moore is charged in St. Charles County Court with first-degree assault against a police officer, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and first-degree motor vehicle tampering.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department said the initial break-in was committed by Moore and Winsor early July 29 at a home on Westwoods Road, just outside Wright City.
The suspects were traveling in a vehicle that broke down nearby. Moore allegedly kicked in the door of the home and restrained a homeowner inside using a garden hose. Police said Winsor admitted to watching the homeowner while Moore gathered valuables from the home. The two then stole a SUV from the home, authorities allege.
According to Wright City police, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle on South Stracks Church Road at 2:36 a.m. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects fled.
During a pursuit, Moore allegedly leaned out the driver-side window with a rifle while Winsor took the wheel. Police said Moore shot at the patrol car, striking the hood and disabling the vehicle. The officer was uninjured.
The hunt for the suspects then moved to St. Charles County. Police said the stolen vehicle was located at a home on the 700 block of Highway D, just west of New Melle. The St. Charles County Regional SWAT Team surrounded the home at 9:30 a.m. and took two people into custody, according to St. Charles County Police Department.
However, police believed other suspects, including Moore, were still inside the house, and the SWAT team remained at the scene.
Four hours later, after a search of the house and surrounding area, police determined Moore was not at the home. However, sometime before 7 p.m., St. Charles County Police said officers returned to the area of Highway D in search of additional suspects.
It was not clear whether Winsor was arrested among the first suspects or after police returned.
Moore continued to flee from police, traveling up Highway Z to Wentzville.
The Wentzville Police Department said Moore was seen driving a vehicle he had just stolen on Highway Z near Interstate 70. The officer attempted to stop the car, but Moore again fled northbound through Wentzville.
When the chase neared Highway P, Wentzville police said again Moore began firing from the vehicle toward police. The chase continued until Moore attempted to ram a separate police car.
Moore was taken into custody, and a revolver was located in the vehicle he was driving. Moore was taken to a nearby hospital after the arrest, Wentzville police said. No officers were injured during his arrest.
Winsor is in custody at the Warren County Jail. She is being held without bond until a future court hearing. A review of her case is scheduled for Aug. 14 in Warren County Circuit Court.
Moore is in the custody of St. Charles County Department of Corrections. He is being held on a $100,000, cash-only bond. A hearing date for him has not yet been set in the St. Charles Circuit Court.
Previous Robbery
Elijah Moore also is wanted for a robbery that occurred June 30 in the 2200 block of Columbus Circle in Warrenton.
Moore allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint inside a home, and planned to rob another person, according to Warrenton police.
Warrenton police said Moore recently was released from a 15-year prison sentence. Court records indicate that conviction was for an assault on a police officer and armed criminal action.
Records also show Moore has prior felony convictions for assault, theft, and multiple instances of unlawful use of a weapon.