The driver of a car pursued by deputies Friday, July 26, attempted to crash multiple times into a patrol car, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Ultimately three suspects were taken into custody after the pursuit that began at 6:40 p.m. when a deputy saw a Ford passenger car with improper registration on Highway 100 near the Mobil On The Run store in Gray Summit.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said the car pulled into the lot of the store and then attempted to back into the deputy’s vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, Raymond A. Martinez, 25, Sullivan, then pulled away, striking a parked truck in the parking lot of Mobil.
A second man, William T. Cooksey, 23, Pacific, and a 20-year-old woman also were in the car.
The deputy pursued the vehicle on several county roads which led into Pacific.
The driver slammed on the brakes of the car several times, attempting to get the deputy to crash, Pelton said. The deputy and a Pacific police officer attempted to box the Martinez vehicle in to bring the pursuit to an end, but the suspect driver pulled out into the opposite lane of traffic.
The driver then steered his vehicle into the side of the deputy’s vehicle, causing damage to the driver side, front quarter panel to rear quarter panel.
According to the sheriff’s office, a Jeep was traveling in the opposite direction on Highway OO of the pursuit vehicles and the deputy pushed the Martinez car into a ditch to avoid a head-on collision.
The deputy and Pacific officer apprehended Martinez, Cooksey and the female passenger, Pelton said.
Police seized a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and a firearm from inside the car.
Martinez was taken into custody on probation violations for charges of second-degree assault and drug possession.
Cooksey had warrants for his arrest for domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and ordinance violations. The female’s name has not been released pending formal charges, the sheriff’s office said.