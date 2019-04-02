A suspect is in custody after an alleged assault involving a knife.
Union police said a 36-year-old man is custody and charges are pending following an incident Tuesday afternoon. The incident and ensuing search for the man prompted Union R-XI Schools to go into "lockout" for safety reasons.
According to police, just before 12:30 p.m. an officer responded to the 100 block of Cherry Street for a reported assault involving a knife.
The victim, a 39-year-old Pacific woman and the 36-year-old suspect were on the second story of an apartment building in a hallway and got into an argument, police said.
The victim started leaving and walked down a set of steps on the outside of the building. As she made it to the bottom of the stairs, she said the man was standing at the top of the steps.
Police said the man then threw a knife, believed to be a folding knife, at the woman from the top of the steps. The knife struck the woman in the left leg in the calf.
Police said the suspect then took the knife and left the scene. He was later taken into custody.
The woman was taken by Union Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington for treatment of her injuries.