The third man accused in the robbery and beating that hospitalized a man last week has a history of criminal activity and evading arrest.
Derrick L. Howard, 31, Union, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 24, for his role in the Sept. 20 armed robbery and assault at the American Inn in the 1700 block of East Fifth Street in Washington.
Howard was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He is being held without a bond in the Franklin County Jail. Two other men — Charles C. Dean III, 27, St. Clair, Christopher A. Daniel, 41, Washington — face the same charges. They also are being held in the county jail.
The three suspects allegedly beat the man because he owed money and drugs to one of the suspects.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Washington police, during the assault, Howard punched and struck the victim with the knife, causing serious injuries, Washington police said. Howard then kicked the victim in the head.
Howard fled from the motel before police arrived. Officers from St. Clair and Washington police, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office searched for Howard Friday, prompting St. Clair schools to initiate a precautionary lockout, impacting bus routes.
Howard was not located until Tuesday, He was arrested at a home in the 500 block of Burnside Street, Washington. According to police, there could be additional charges filed from the Sept. 20 robbery.
Fleeing Police
In three separate incidents, Howard is accused of leading authorities in a pursuit and risking injury to officers and other motorists.
Earlier this year, Howard allegedly led police on a pursuit and nearly caused multiple crashes while fleeing arrest.
He was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court Monday, June 10, with stealing of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting a stop by fleeing, all felonies.
The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop May 26 by the Missouri State Highway Patrol of a Cheverolet Camaro driven by Howard. The vehicle had expired license plate tags, according to a probable cause statement filed by the patrol in the prosecuting office.
Authorities allege Howard evaded the trooper, who deemed the pursuit unsafe because the Camaro was running stop signs and stoplights almost causing multiple crashes.
The Camaro was later found at a residence on Melton Lane in the Parkway Village area after an anonymous caller contacted police. The owner of the home told the patrol Howard asked for help hiding the car, according to the probable cause statement.
Inside the vehicle, authorities located a loaded Ruger .45-caliber automatic handgun reported stolen May 1 from a St. Clair home. A single round was in the chamber and eight rounds were in the magazine, the patrol said.
During the investigation, it was determined that a 31-year-old man was a passenger in the Camaro during the May 26 pursuit. The passenger contacted the towing company that removed the car from the Melton Lane home, looking for a set of keys he left in the Camaro.
The passenger told the patrol that Howard fled from the trooper because Howard had a gun under one of the car’s seats and would go to prison if it was located.
The passenger jumped out of the vehicle when the car slowed down during the pursuit, the patrol said. Investigators saw signs of road rash, small cuts and scrapes on the right side of the man’s body.
2017 Arrest
In August 2017, Union police tried to stop a vehicle Howard was driving when he fled, nearly striking passing motorists and causing the officer to abandon his pursuit because of the risk to pedestrians and other motorists.
For that incident, Howard was charged with resisting arrest, a felony, and misdemeanors for failing to stop at stop signs, failure to signal and driving while registration is suspended or revoked.
He also was charged in December 2012 with resisting arrest and second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, both felonies, and misdemeanor charges of driving with a revoked license and careless and imprudent driving.
In that case, Howard led Franklin County deputies on a high-speed chase before abandoning the truck he was driving.
He was taken into custody following a manhunt by Franklin County deputies, Washington police and state troopers. Officers found him hiding behind a house west of Washington.
Howard was sentenced to three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on the 2012 charges.