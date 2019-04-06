Franklin County deputies arrested a Lonedell area man Wednesday, April 3, who was lying in a field after allegedly burglarizing a barn.
Jonathan T. Goza, 47, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree burglary, a felony; and trespassing, a misdemeanor. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $15,000 bond.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2900 block of Highway 47 for a report of a suspicious person trespassing in a field near a barn.
A witness saw him running from his property onto a neighbor’s adjoining property. The witness contacted the neighbor who saw Goza lie down in a field, authorities said.
The deputies located and arrested Goza. Deputies found a barn nearby where Goza first was sighted that had been burglarized and property taken. Both inside and outside the barn, deputies located evidence linking Goza to the theft, the sheriff’s office said.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the homeowners and neighbors for their assistance in this investigation.