A 27-year-old Sullivan man was sentenced to 12 years in prison to run concurrent with a prison term he is now serving.
Panfilo J. Martinez was sentenced Wednesday, Nov. 13, for an August 2017 charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
The sentence will run concurrent with the eight-year sentence for two charges of distributing a controlled substance Martinez is serving now in the Northeast Correctional Center, Bowling Green, Mo. He was serving the eight-year prison term for violating terms of probation, according to court records.
The August 2017 charge stems from an investigation by the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit (MCNVCU).
According to a probable cause statement filed with the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, detectives confiscated heroin and methamphetamine during the incident at the Circle K convenience store, Sullivan.
Authorities had received information that Martinez was traveling to Sullivan from St. Louis to sell heroin.
Detectives approached Martinez and he immediately put his hand into his pants pocket. Martinez removed his hand with two smaller baggies between his fingertips after he had been ordered by police to keep his hand in his pocket.
Martinez allegedly threw the baggies onto the back floorboard of the vehicle. One of the baggies tested positive for methamphetamine. The second baggie contained 20 gelatin capsules that tested positive for heroin, police said.
The vehicle he and another suspect were in had been reported stolen days prior during an armed carjacking in St. Louis. Two loaded pistols were found in the front driver’s side floorboard.
Previous Charges
Martinez was arrested by Sullivan police in May 2012 and January 2014 for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. He pleaded guilty to the 2012 charge in September of the following year.
According to court records, Martinez violated the terms of his probation in the 2014 arrest. He was ordered to serve 11 months’ shock time and then complete a long-term drug treatment program.
Prior to those convictions, Martinez was convicted on charges of property damage, burglary and receiving stolen property. He served a prison term in the MDC for those convictions.