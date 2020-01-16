After fleeing police early Thursday morning, a Washington restaurant co-owner was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.
Jose A. Avila, 42, Washington, was charged Thursday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with one felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Avila is the co-owner of Streetside Tacos in Downtown Washington. The restaurant opened in 2018 in the old Langenberg Hat Building in Downtown Washington.
This is Avila's second arrest in less than a month. Avila and William Roy Kuper, 30, Washington, were arrested in late 2019 by Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies. According to the arrest report, law enforcement found marijuana and a gun in the car the two were in Monday, Dec. 30.
