State laws are very precise when defining how child predators can be prosecuted.
That’s why Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker suggests that anyone who encounters a sexual predator should involve the police in order to bring them to justice.
There have been many “sting” videos on social media where a civilian conducts their own investigation into a suspected child predator, or any criminal investigation.
In October, the Associated Press reported about the growing trend of “amateur sex stings” targeting potential predators.
In one incident, a 17-year-old girl was kidnapped by a suspected predator, according to the AP. In other cases, the amateur hunters have been sued for defamation, or physically assaulted.
Although those are incidents are isolated, there oftentimes is an issue with the evidence collected in the stings which may not admissible in court.
“A civilian undertaking their own undercover criminal investigation is a potentially dangerous undertaking,” said Becker, noting that due to Missouri Statutes and Case law, it is rare that suspects from a civilian investigation are successfully prosecuted.
“The fruits of these sorts of lay investigations almost never result in a case that can be successfully prosecuted,” he said. “If the goal is take the predator off of the streets, it is vitally important that law enforcement be involved at the earliest possible moment.”
According to Becker, trained law enforcement investigators can run successful sting operations by following the correct procedures. They also usually have years of experience and oftentimes consult with the prosecutor’s office to ensure that all of the evidence they are obtaining is preserved in an admissible format.
“If you think you had an encounter with a pedophile, and you want that person locked up, you should call the police,” Becker told The Missourian.
He noted that it is important to educate the public on why undercover civilian operations such as this oftentimes never see the inside of a courtroom. There are Missouri cases that describe the appropriate legal foundation that must be laid to introduce online communications. He added that civilians usually do not comply with the rules because they oftentimes are unfamiliar with the law.
Furthermore, the crime these civilian investigators usually want prosecuted ordinarily requires an actual victim. RSMO 566.151 states that anyone age 21 or over who “persuades, solicits, coaxes, entices or lures” a child less than 15 years old “for the purpose of engaging in sexual conduct” is breaking state law.
However, there is an exception within this statute that still allows a successful prosecution even if an adult was masquerading as a minor, provided that a peace officer is the person masquerading as the minor.
“Without involving law enforcement, you run a tremendous risk that evidence that could be used by the prosecutor will be missing,” Becker said. “There are many instances in our system of law wherein if the state is missing one single, solitary thing, the entire case is lost.
“When a lay person goes out and does it there are dozens of things that can go wrong,” he added.
Dismissed Charge
In January, charges were dismissed against a Union man accused of attempting to entice a 12-year-old child — who actually was an adult posing as a girl.
The then 36-year-old man was charged in November 2018, however there were multiple problems with the case.
Union police received information regarding the possible enticement of a child on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018. Police said a private organization, Truckers Against Predators (TAP), using an anonymous phone application, presented themselves as a 12-year-old girl.
The group made contact with the suspect and the conversation was sexual in nature. The man described a number of sexual acts he wanted to perform on what he thought was a child, and requested a meeting.
According to Becker, because of how the evidence was obtained — and without trained detectives — there was not enough evidence that could be used for the case against him to be made in court.
“There were multiple problems with the case,” Becker said.
The investigation was flawed due to state statute 566.151 because the prosecutor’s office had no actual child victim, and the person masquerading as a child was not a police officer.
“Furthermore, in that case, the civilian investigator and the individual who was masquerading as a child, did not take adequate steps to ensure that the online conversation could be presented in court in an admissible fashion,” Becker said.