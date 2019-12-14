A St. Clair man is accused in the alleged sexual assault of a child in her sleep.
Brian K. Sparks, 50, was indicted Nov. 13 by a Franklin County grand jury on first-degree sodomy.
The charge is from a criminal complaint filed by the St. Clair Police Department March 3, 2018. The report states that Sparks attended a barbecue at a residence on Orchard Drive and then spent the night, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack. Police were told that during the night, Sparks sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her bedroom.
Sparks is being held in the Franklin County jail on a $100,000 bond.
Sparks previously was convicted in Franklin County on a felony charge of driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender.