A St. Clair man was charged for allegedly putting his hands around his daughter’s neck during an assault.
Franklin County deputies were called to the 2000 block of Barton Road in St. Clair April 5 at 4:12 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance between a father and an adult daughter.
The sheriff’s office said both the man and woman stated there had been a disturbance between the two of them. The victim said her father, Randy G. Dunn, 51, was shouting at her and put his hands around her neck.
Authorities said Dunn denied the allegations, however, witnesses on the scene collaborated the victim’s statements.
Dunn was charged with third-degree domestic assault. Franklin County prosecutors requested a $7,500 cash-only bond. Dunn was released April 8, after bond was reduced to $5,000 cash or surety.