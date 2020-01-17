Washington police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the early hours Thursday morning.
Police were called to Mercy Hospital Washington at 4:54 a.m. after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound. A 17-year-old man came to the hospital after being shot in the face, police said.
The shooting occurred at building No. 17 at the Southwinds Apartment complex. Police said the public is not in any danger at this time.
Police are not looking for any suspect and no one is in custody. The circumstances behind the shooting are under investigation.
Police are attempting to figure out if the shooting was accidental, but were not ready to make any decision Thursday afternoon.
Washington police said everyone present at the apartment at the time of the shooting has been accounted for and interviewed. Police executed a search warrant and recovered a firearm and other evidence related to the shooting.
Police did not have information on the man’s injuries. His name was not released.