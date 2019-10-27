Two men were arrested by Franklin County deputies Monday, Oct. 21, during a countywide check into violent offenders.
The sheriff’s office, in conjunction with the Missouri Probation and Parole District 16, conducted home visits on 79 domestic violence offenders.
According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, the offenders were either on probation or parole for domestic violence conviction. The intent was to check that they comply with conditions placed on them at conviction.
Pelton said a 44-year-old Washington man and a 45-year-old Sullivan man were arrested for felony drug possession during the sweep. Their names are being withheld pending formal charges.
The conditions vary for those convicted of domestic violence crimes, but often include no contact with the victim, no possession of firearms and no possession or consumption of alcohol.
“We are showing them that we are following up and that we will check that their conditions are being met,” Pelton told The Missourian.
He added that collaborating with the probation and parole during the compliance checks helps build positive relationships with offenders, which helps increase the number of violent offenders who complete their sentences.
“The recidivism rate is so high for these types of crimes,” Pelton stated. “This is a way to help reduce that rate.”
The collaboration also improves “familiarity and communication” between probation and parole officers and the sheriff’s office, which helps ensure the safety of Franklin County residents, he added.
Work Together
Monday’s compliance checks are not the first time that the two agencies have teamed up in the field.
In March 2018, the sheriff’s deputies and probation officers found six sex offenders in Franklin County to be noncompliant during a check.
The intent of the 2018 checks was to ensure offenders are compliant with both Missouri Sex Offender Rules and Regulations and the Department of Probation and Parole. All sex offenders in Franklin County are checked on throughout the year.
According to Pelton, the sheriff’s office has been working closely with the state probation and parole District 16 since he took office.
He explained that it is important for the agencies to work together to keep the county safer.
“That is our priority — to keep citizens of Franklin County safe,” he said.
Pelton added that the proactive approach helps residents, the agencies involved, and the offenders themselves.