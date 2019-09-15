A registered sex offender was charged Monday with raping and sodomizing a friend of his daughter.
James Michael Reed, 44, Villa Ridge area, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. He was arrested Wednesday and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the alleged rape was reported by the victim June 30 while she was in the Mercy Hospital Washington emergency room.
The victim told detectives that while she was staying the night at a friend’s Gray Summit home, Reed came into the room she was in and made sexual comments to her, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was uncomfortable with the comments and she told Reed to leave but he refused.
Reed allegedly made sexual advances toward the victim, which she refused. The victim was then restrained in the bed, authorities said.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by the sheriff’ office, Reed pinned the victim to a bed and took all of her clothes off.
Reed allegedly raped the victim before he left the bedroom. After the suspect left the room, the victim contacted her mother to pick her up and take her to the hospital.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to the Gray Summit home where evidence of a rape was collected. Detectives also spoke with Reed, the sheriff’s office said.
Reed was taken into custody Wednesday at his place of employment.
Reed is a registered sex offender for an incident in 2005 involving a young girl.
According to court records, Reed pleaded guilty to two felony counts of statutory sodomy, deviant intercourse with a child; and one count of sexual misconduct involving a child.
Reed was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections in August 2009.
In 2001, Reed was sentenced to probation under a plea deal for the felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Court records indicate Reed previously lived in New Haven.