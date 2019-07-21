An Owensville woman was arrested Monday, July 15, after a stolen recreational vehicle (RV) that had been making rounds on social media was sighted.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the RV was stolen July 14 from the Beaufort area. An image of the RV was shared on Facebook and caught the eye of several neighborhood watch groups throughout the county.
On July 15, Franklin County detectives were assisting the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation near the 100 block of Hill-Kline Road, Leslie. Investigators located a John Deere zero turn riding lawn mower stolen from Gasconade County earlier this month. While at the home, investigators received information the RV was at the residence the night before and received a description and identification of the suspect.
The theft victim called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office while detectives were at the Leslie home stating she knew where the RV was located.
The victim received a photo and a phone call from a citizen who saw the photo circulating on Facebook. The citizen and asked the victim if it was her RV. The victim confirmed the RV was hers and told the sheriff’s office the RV was at the Pacific Summit Estates Mobile Home Park near Gray Summit.
Deputies arrested Mary E. Limberg, 32, Owensville, at the mobile home park. The next day she was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with stealing a motor vehicle and her bond was set at $4,500.
The sheriff’s office said Limberg is on parole for possession of a controlled substance.
Sheriff Steve Pelton thanked the members of the neighborhood watch groups who shared the information pertaining to the RV and the citizens who were keeping a lookout for the vehicle. The sharing of this information assisted the sheriff’s office in locating and recovering the vehicle. Anyone interested in creating a neighborhood watch group in their area can contact the sheriff’s office at 636-583-2560.
Gasconade County Case
At the Leslie home, the Franklin and Gasconade sheriff’s offices recovered a stolen truck and trailer, a lawn mower, a handgun and other items stolen from Osage and Washington counties.
The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office received information that a Gasconade County man wanted for a parole violation was at the home, along with a John Deere zero-turn lawn mower stolen from Osage County.
Authorities did not located the suspect they had been looking for, but they did arrest Adam McGowin, 30, Owensville, who was wanted for a probation violation.
In addition to the lawn mower, valued at $4,500, deputies recovered a 1990 Dodge pickup, a 1991 Built-Rite trailer, a 9 mm handgun, along with other items.
The person suspected in the theft of many items is incarcerated in the Washington County Jail. It is possible that additional charges will be filed in Franklin County in connection with the stolen lawn mower, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office.