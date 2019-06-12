A Richwoods woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday, June 8.
Darlene J. Green, 51, was driving a 2005 Acura LT southbound on Highway 47 near Yellow Dog Road at 9:30 p.m., at a speed too fast to maintain control of the vehicle, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
She tried to negotiate a curve, crossed the center-line and struck a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Timothy J. Ott, 60, Washington. The Acura slid off the left side of the road and struck a wooden fence post, the patrol said.
Green was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by St. Clair Ambulance.
Green wasn’t wearing a seat belt, but Ott was, according to the patrol.