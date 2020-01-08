The owner of a Washington restaurant and another man were arrested in late December at an Air Force base in Oklahoma.
Jose Antonio Avila, 42, Union, and William Roy Kuper, 30, Washington, were arrested by Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies after police found marijuana and a gun in the car the two were in Monday, Dec. 30.
The two are facing charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and possession of firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Avila is the co-owner of Streetside Tacos in Washington, according to documents provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. The restaurant was closed this weekend. A sign on the door Sunday said it would be under new management soon.
The restaurant opened in 2018 in the old Langenberg Hat Building in Downtown Washington.
Washington Police Det. Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the Department was aware of the arrest. Sitzes said the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s department contacted Washington police, but would not comment if local officers are assisting with any investigation.
“We are aware of the situation,” he said.
According to the incident report provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, Avila and Kuper tried to enter Tinker Air Force Base, but were stopped by security at around 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30. Deputies were told the Chevy Tahoe had a “strong odor of marijuana coming from it and a bank bag of money.”
Kuper, who was driving, told authorities he had made a wrong turn and just needed to turn around. He said he was trying to get to a transmission shop. A security official at the base said Kuper and Avila had conflicting stories, according to the incident report.
Deputies said the smell was both of burnt and raw marijuana.
During an interview, Kuper told the deputy that he and Avila had gone to California to see a member of Avila’s family. Kuper told the deputy he had not smoked in the vehicle and there was nothing illegal in the car.
Avila told deputies that he had smoked marijuana in California, and said there might be a small amount of marijuana in the car. He said the vehicle belonged to him and it was having transmission problems.
Avila told deputies he did not give consent to search the car. He said there were a “couple of roaches” in the vehicle and they had just made a wrong turn on the way to a transmission shop, according to the report.
During an initial search, the deputy located two partially smoked joints inside. The deputy also found a white pill looking container with a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
In the back seat, the deputy found a box containing pipes and bongs in a brown box, according to the report. A backpack also was found that contained a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana and several other packages.
Deputies also located a Glock semi-automatic pistol in the car during a later search.
Both men, reported felons, were arrested and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.
Both men bonded out of jail and were no longer in custody.