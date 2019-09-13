A Washington man accused of raping two women was ordered to prison last week for violating terms of probation.
Mario Garcia-Sainz, 23, was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for violating terms of his probation on 2014 charges of first-degree burglary, a felony, and misdemeanor assault.
Garcia-Sainz initially was charged with three felony counts, including first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree burglary, and one misdemeanor count for first-degree sexual misconduct.
Under an October 2016 plea deal, he pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and was given a five-year probation term, suspended imposition of sentence. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault and he was sentenced to 90 days’ shock time in the Warren County Jail.
The charges stem from an August 2014 incident when Garcia-Sainz, then 18, allegedly went into a Marthasville home and made sexual contact with a woman while she slept next to her husband.
Warren County deputies arrested Garcia-Sainz who was naked. The woman’s husband chased him around their house before catching him. The man held Garcia-Sainz until deputies arrived.
According to a probable cause statement, Garcia-Sainz entered the home through a bedroom window and laid down in the bed. He started making sexual contact with a woman while she slept.
The woman thought it was her husband and told him to stop, police said. The suspect allegedly told the woman to go back to sleep and continued to touch her.
The victim woke up, saw the nude man and yelled to her husband, according to the probable cause statement.
The suspect, later identified as Garcia-Sainz, ran from the bedroom and climbed out of the open window. He was taken into custody soon after.
Authorities allege the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
According to court records, probation violations were filed against Garcia-Sainz three times from January 2017 through March 2019.
Rape Charges
Garcia-Sainz was charged twice in December 2018 with rape that allegedly occurred in Washington with two women who were intoxicated at the time of the assault, authorities said.
The first charge stems from a November 2018 incident at a home in the 400 block of Dubois Street.
According to the probable cause statement filed by Washington police in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, a female victim reported that she awoke to nonconsensual sexual contact with Garcia-Sainz.
He told police that the victim was intoxicated and admitted to having sex with her, but denied that it was nonconsensual, according to the probable cause statement.
Police allege Garcia-Sainz may have known the victim was intoxicated due to comments he made to detectives.
The second charge against Garcia-Sainz was from an incident that occurred in May 2018.
Washington police responded to Mercy Hospital Washington for a report of a sexual assault. The victim stated she fell asleep at a home in the 600 block of Burnside Street, Washington.
When she awoke, Garcia-Sainz was sexually assaulting her, authorities allege.
Authorities said Garcia-Sainz admitted to having sex with the victim but that it was consensual. However, a witness stated the victim had been asleep for 45 minutes before the rape occurred, according to the probable cause statement.
Charges from the May incident were filed after the November alleged rape, Washington police said.
Investigators said the “eerily similar” cases sparked the second December rape charge.
An arrest warrant was served on Garcia-Sainz while in custody at the Franklin County Jail of the first rape charge.