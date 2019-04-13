A St. Louis woman is accused of striking a man while she was driving Sunday, April 7, then pulling him from the vehicle and leaving him roadside.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Highway AJ for a report of a man screaming for help. When they arrived at the scene, deputies spoke with the victim who said he had been arguing with his girlfriend, Ashley R. Ambrecht, 34, because she allegedly was driving while intoxicated.
There was a child sleeping in the back seat of the car, the sheriff’s office said.
Ambrecht was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree domestic assault. Prosecutor’s requested a $15,000 bond for her release, which was reduced to $7,500 with the condition of no contact with the victim. Ambrecht was released after posting bond April 10.
Authorities said the man told deputies Ambrecht was driving too fast and he pulled the emergency brake, causing the car to come to a stop. The man said Ambrecht then struck him in the face repeatedly.
Ambrecht then allegedly got out of the car and continued to assault the victim at the passenger’s side of the vehicle. She ultimately pulled him out of the vehicle and left him roadside, the sheriff’s office said.
A short time later, deputies located Ambrecht at a gas station in Union where contact was made. The suspect admitted to the assault, as well as having a young child sleeping in the back passenger seat.
According to the sheriff’s office, charges for endangering the welfare of a child and driving while intoxicated are being reviewed by the Franklin County Prosecutors Office.