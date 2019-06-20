A St. Louis woman is facing charges after police say she broke into a man’s home, bleached and burnt his clothes and punctured tires on his vehicle.
Danielle Amoroso, 35, was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class D felony, stemming from a June 16 incident.
Police allege Amoroso unlawfully entered a building in the 400 block of Koelling Avenue in Union and damaged property.
Amoroso knew the man who lived in the home and the two had a prior relationship, according to a probable cause statement filed by Union police with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Police said while the man was away, Amoroso broke a window to the house to get inside. Once inside, police allege she took all of the man’s hanging clothes, about 50 items totaling an estimated $500 in value, and placed them in a tub. Police said she then poured bleach on the clothes.
The report states Amoroso also broke a television (valued at $300), numerous plates and other household items. Police said she poured hot wax on several pairs of shoes in the man’s closet. The shoes were valued at $300.
Outside the home, police said Amoroso punctured three of four tires on a spare vehicle parked in the driveway. Police also reported finding remnants of burnt clothing in a fire pit in the backyard.
Police said Amoroso sent text messages referencing the damage and threatening the victim, according to the probable cause statement.
Officers located Amoroso inside the home. Police said she admitted to damaging the vehicle and several items inside.