Washington police are cracking down on the enforcement of animals running at large.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes told The Missourian that the department was getting bills of over $300 monthly from the Franklin County Humane Society, Union, and also the hours that officers spend responding to the calls have been increasing.
There have been 198 calls for an animal at large since Jan. 1. Not all of those have resulted in an animal being impounded at the police station, or being taken to the Humane Society.
Of those calls, there have been 28 animals taken to the Humane Society after the owners were not located. The department does not track the number of animals taken back to the station.
“Basically, we lose an hour out of our day for each animal we transport to the Humane Society,” Sitzes said.
That includes the drive to the Humane Society and paperwork for each animal that is filled out by officers.
In addition to the time to transport the animals, police also post photos on the department’s Facebook page with the hope that the owner will come forward.
The department has an 80 percent success rate in finding the animals’ owners once images are posted on Facebook.
According to Sitzes, the only way that an owner can prove to police that the impounded pet is theirs is through vaccination records.
After the animal is taken to the Humane Society, the department is billed.
The enforcement began May 15, and for any animal, mostly dogs but sometimes cats, Sitzes said, the owner will be assessed a $30 impoundment fee and an additional $10 per day that the animal is kept at the police station.
“We have had the ordinance on the books for a long time that says we can collect the fees,” he said.
Sitzes added that impounding animals is complaint driven.
”We do not go out and search for dogs,” he said. “We are not snatching them up.”
Another issue that has led to enforcement of the code is repeat offenders, Sitzes added. He added that many times there have been animals housed at the police station multiple times.
He noted that there also have been animals from outside the city limits taken to the police station, and residents are footing the bill for the officer’s work to impound and transport them.
To review the city ordinances governing animals at large, people may visit www.washmo.gov and search for ordinance Nos. 205.220, 205.200 and Ord. 205.210.