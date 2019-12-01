A truck stolen from a Washington dealership nearly two weeks ago has been used in at least two crimes, authorities say.
According to Washington police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, a 2019 Dodge Ram was stolen from the lot of Schicker Ford, on Highway 100 in Washington, between Nov. 14-18.
The truck was reported stolen Nov. 18. It is described as a black Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman crew cab with a dealer license plate of D-2323.
Sitzes said Washington police were contacted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office last week, and detectives were told that a Jefferson County deputy stopped the truck early Nov. 17 for traffic violations.
It was being driven by Brent J. Johns, who was wanted on probation violations warrants issued in Jefferson County. Johns is now in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections at the Eastern Reception Diagnostic Correction Center, Bon Terre, on six counts of forgery, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, all felonies.
According to Sitzes, when the truck was stopped in Jefferson County it had not been reported stolen yet and the deputy allowed Johns to contact someone to pick up the vehicle.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office contacted Washington police after the truck was entered into a stolen vehicle database. Washington police are waiting for more information from the office, Sitzes said.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, a man was seen taking items from a car that was broken down on Highway 47 at Madison Street and loading them into the stolen Dodge pickup.
The owner of the broken down vehicle returned to the car with parts to fix it when he saw the suspect stealing items, including a leaf blower with an estimated value of $700, police said.
Sitzes added that the owner called police as he followed the suspect driving the Dodge truck.
The truck left Washington, traveling eastbound on Highway 100 and then eastbound on Interstate 44. It was pursued by several law enforcement, including Pacific police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, authorities said.
The truck was last seen in the Eureka area Tuesday, police said.
Sitzes added that prior to the theft from the car in Washington and subsequent pursuit, a man stole an estimated $500 worth of electric razors from a store in Maryland Heights. Authorities suspect it was the same man in the Washington and Maryland Heights thefts.