Washington police are seeking drug distribution charges against two teens suspected of selling marijuana early Saturday.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of West Fifth Street for a report of “drug activity” in a vehicle.
Police smelled suspected marijuana, and saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
The drugs were wrapped in separate bags indicating they were to be distributed, Washington police said.
An adult woman and two female minors were in possession of alcohol.
Police said the minors were interviewed by police in the presence of juvenile court officers, and then their parents were notified and went to the scene.
The names of the suspects were not released pending formal charges and due to their age, police said.